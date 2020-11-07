Wegen Covid-19: The Medium auf Ende Jänner 2021 verschoben

Schlechte Nachrichten für die Fans der Xbox Series – Blobber Team, das kreative Team hinter dem geplanten Xbox Series Hardwareseller, verkündete nun, dass man den geplanten Releasetermin von Anfang Dezember nicht halten kann. Aufgrund der Covid-19-Situation in Polen aber auch dem dichten Releaseplan anderer Games sah man sich gezwungen den Launch auf Ende Jänner 2021 zu verschieben. Hier das Originalstatement:

After much carful tought and consideration, today we have made the difficult decision to delay the launch of The Medium to January 28, 2021.

It wasn‘t an esy choice to make, but one made due to the COVID-19 situation in Poland, as well as the current schedule of other games on the market, Blobber Team remains committed to delivering our biggest, most ambitous, fear-inducing experience to date.

The additional developtment time will allow us to add further polish, ensurign we deliver our innovative, genre-pushing vision of interactive psychological horror.

Rest ssured, the delay will not stop us sharing information with you, and you can expect us to unravel a few more layers of The Medium‘s great mystery soon.

Stay tuned and stay safe.