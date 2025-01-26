Astro Bot: Wieder einmal Spiel des Jahres und zwei weitere Preise abgesahnt

Astro Bot hat seiner Auszeichnungsserie einen weiteren Spiel des Jahres-Preis hinzugefügt, diesmal bei den 14. jährlichen New York Game Awards.

All hail the Astro Bot

Bei der Veranstaltung, die diese Woche stattfand, nahm Astro Bot drei Auszeichnungen für das Spiel des Jahres, die beste Musik und das beste Kinderspiel mit nach Hause. Sam Lake von Remedy erhielt den Andrew Yoon Legend Award, um “Menschen und Organisationen zu würdigen, die ein bedeutendes, nachhaltiges Werk gezeigt haben, das außergewöhnliche künstlerische Leistungen und Innovation zeigt”. Die Auszeichnung ist nach Andrew Yoon benannt, einem Gründungsmitglied des New York Videogame Critics Circle. Zu den früheren Preisträgern gehören Neil Druckmann, Reggie Fils-Aimé, Phil Spencer, Tim Schafer, Jerry Lawson, Jade Raymond, Hideo Kojima und andere Branchenveteranen der Branche.

Alle Gewinner der 14. jährlichen New York Game Awards

Big Apple Award for Best Game of the Year

Astro Bot

Off-Broadway Award for Best Indie Game

UFO 50

Herman Melville Award for Best Writing in a Game

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Statue of Liberty Award for Best World

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

Tin Pan Alley Award for Best Music in a Game

Astro Bot

Great White Way Award for Best Acting in a Game

Troy Baker as Indiana Jones in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Coney Island Dreamland Award for Best AR/VR Game

Batman: Arkham Shadow

Central Park Children’s Zoo Award for Best Kids Game

Astro Bot

A-Train Award for Best Mobile Game

Zenless Zone Zero

Freedom Tower Award for Best Remake

Silent Hill 2

Chumley’s Speakeasy Award for Best Hidden Gem

Mouthwashing

NYC GWB Award for Best DLC

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

Knickerbocker Award for Best Games Journalism

Simone De Rochefort & Clayton Ashley

Andrew Yoon Legend Award Recipient

Sam Lake