Astro Bot: Wieder einmal Spiel des Jahres und zwei weitere Preise abgesahnt
Astro Bot hat seiner Auszeichnungsserie einen weiteren Spiel des Jahres-Preis hinzugefügt, diesmal bei den 14. jährlichen New York Game Awards.
All hail the Astro Bot
Bei der Veranstaltung, die diese Woche stattfand, nahm Astro Bot drei Auszeichnungen für das Spiel des Jahres, die beste Musik und das beste Kinderspiel mit nach Hause. Sam Lake von Remedy erhielt den Andrew Yoon Legend Award, um “Menschen und Organisationen zu würdigen, die ein bedeutendes, nachhaltiges Werk gezeigt haben, das außergewöhnliche künstlerische Leistungen und Innovation zeigt”. Die Auszeichnung ist nach Andrew Yoon benannt, einem Gründungsmitglied des New York Videogame Critics Circle. Zu den früheren Preisträgern gehören Neil Druckmann, Reggie Fils-Aimé, Phil Spencer, Tim Schafer, Jerry Lawson, Jade Raymond, Hideo Kojima und andere Branchenveteranen der Branche.
Alle Gewinner der 14. jährlichen New York Game Awards
Big Apple Award for Best Game of the Year
Astro Bot
Off-Broadway Award for Best Indie Game
UFO 50
Herman Melville Award for Best Writing in a Game
Metaphor: ReFantazio
Statue of Liberty Award for Best World
Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
Tin Pan Alley Award for Best Music in a Game
Astro Bot
Great White Way Award for Best Acting in a Game
Troy Baker as Indiana Jones in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
Coney Island Dreamland Award for Best AR/VR Game
Batman: Arkham Shadow
Central Park Children’s Zoo Award for Best Kids Game
Astro Bot
A-Train Award for Best Mobile Game
Zenless Zone Zero
Freedom Tower Award for Best Remake
Silent Hill 2
Chumley’s Speakeasy Award for Best Hidden Gem
Mouthwashing
NYC GWB Award for Best DLC
Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
Knickerbocker Award for Best Games Journalism
Simone De Rochefort & Clayton Ashley
Andrew Yoon Legend Award Recipient
Sam Lake