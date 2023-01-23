Welche Spiele kommen für PS VR2? Hier die vollständige Liste für euch!

Sony Interactive Entertainment hat nun endlich die komplette Liste von PlayStation VR2-Titeln veröffentlicht, die aus über 30 Titeln besteht.

Alle Spiele für PS VR2

Dies betrifft natürlich nur den Zeitraum rund um den Launch des Headsets am 23.2.2023 – was danach folgt, ist noch völlig offen. Nun gehen wir’s aber an, die vollständige Liste der Titel lautet wie folgt: