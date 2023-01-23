Welche Spiele kommen für PS VR2? Hier die vollständige Liste für euch!
Sony Interactive Entertainment hat nun endlich die komplette Liste von PlayStation VR2-Titeln veröffentlicht, die aus über 30 Titeln besteht.
Alle Spiele für PS VR2
Dies betrifft natürlich nur den Zeitraum rund um den Launch des Headsets am 23.2.2023 – was danach folgt, ist noch völlig offen. Nun gehen wir’s aber an, die vollständige Liste der Titel lautet wie folgt:
- After the Fall (Vertigo Games)
- ALTAIR BREAKER (Thirdverse)
- Before Your Eyes (Skybound Games)
- Cities VR (Fast Travel Games)
- Cosmonious High (Owlchemy)
- Creed: Rise To Glory – Championship Edition (Survios)
- The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR (Supermassive Games)
- Demeo (Resolution Games)
- DYSCHRONIA: Chronos Alternate (MyDearest Inc., Perp Games)
- Fantavision 202X (Cosmo Machia, Inc.)
- Gran Turismo 7
- Horizon Call of the Mountain (Firesprite, Guerrilla Games)
- Job Simulator (Owlchemy)
- Jurassic World Aftermath Collection (Coatsink)
- Kayak VR: Mirage (Better Than Life)
- Kizuna AI: Touch the Beat! (Gemdrops, Inc.)
- The Last Clockwinder (Pontoco / Cyan Ventures)
- The Light Brigade (Funktronic Labs)
- Moss (Polyarc)
- Moss: Book II (Polyarc)
- NFL Pro Era (StatusPro, Inc.)
- No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)
- Pavlov VR (Vankrupt)
- Pistol Whip (Cloudhead)
- Puzzling Places (Realities.io)
- Resident Evil Village (Capcom)
- Rez Infinite (Enhance)
- Song in the Smoke Rekindled (17-BIT)
- Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge – Enhanced Edition (ILMxLab)
- Synth Riders: Remastered Edition (Kluge Interactive)
- The Tale of Onogoro (Amata K.K)
- Tentacular (Devolver Digital)
- Tetris Effect: Connected (Enhance)
- Thumper (Drool)
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution (Skydance Interactive)
- Vacation Simulator (Owlchemy)
- WHAT THE BAT? (Triband)
- Zenith: The Last City (Ramen VR)
