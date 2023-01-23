Welche Spiele kommen für PS VR2? Hier die vollständige Liste für euch!

von Mandi 23.01.2023

Sony Interactive Entertainment hat nun endlich die komplette Liste von PlayStation VR2-Titeln veröffentlicht, die aus über 30 Titeln besteht.

Alle Spiele für PS VR2

Dies betrifft natürlich nur den Zeitraum rund um den Launch des Headsets am 23.2.2023 – was danach folgt, ist noch völlig offen. Nun gehen wir’s aber an, die vollständige Liste der Titel lautet wie folgt:

  • After the Fall (Vertigo Games)
  • ALTAIR BREAKER (Thirdverse)
  • Before Your Eyes (Skybound Games)
  • Cities VR (Fast Travel Games)
  • Cosmonious High (Owlchemy)
  • Creed: Rise To Glory – Championship Edition (Survios)
  • The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR (Supermassive Games)
  • Demeo (Resolution Games)
  • DYSCHRONIA: Chronos Alternate (MyDearest Inc., Perp Games)
  • Fantavision 202X (Cosmo Machia, Inc.)
  • Gran Turismo 7
  • Horizon Call of the Mountain (Firesprite, Guerrilla Games)
  • Job Simulator (Owlchemy)
  • Jurassic World Aftermath Collection (Coatsink)
  • Kayak VR: Mirage (Better Than Life)
  • Kizuna AI: Touch the Beat! (Gemdrops, Inc.)
  • The Last Clockwinder (Pontoco / Cyan Ventures)
  • The Light Brigade (Funktronic Labs)
  • Moss (Polyarc)
  • Moss: Book II (Polyarc)
  • NFL Pro Era (StatusPro, Inc.)
  • No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)
  • Pavlov VR (Vankrupt)
  • Pistol Whip (Cloudhead)
  • Puzzling Places (Realities.io)
  • Resident Evil Village (Capcom)
  • Rez Infinite (Enhance)
  • Song in the Smoke Rekindled (17-BIT)
  • Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge – Enhanced Edition (ILMxLab)
  • Synth Riders: Remastered Edition (Kluge Interactive)
  • The Tale of Onogoro (Amata K.K)
  • Tentacular (Devolver Digital)
  • Tetris Effect: Connected (Enhance)
  • Thumper (Drool)
  • The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution (Skydance Interactive)
  • Vacation Simulator (Owlchemy)
  • WHAT THE BAT? (Triband)
  • Zenith: The Last City (Ramen VR)
Benachrichtigungen
Benachrichtige mich zu:
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments