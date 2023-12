Ubisoft sichert sich die Domains für Might & Magic: Fates

New Might and Magic AAA game is probably called Might and Magic: FATES. Last month Ubisoft registered 2 new domains: https://t.co/OVeXZD7Ck5 and https://t.co/yVHWpwFZq5.



Last year, Ubisoft Shanghai was hiring for a new AAA Might and Magic title, so they are most likely a… pic.twitter.com/d9QKj5HCHN