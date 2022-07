Nacon zeigt morgen neue Spiele – mehr zum Connect-Event

#NaconConnect is in 2 DAYS and we have a few surprises for you!



📆 July 7 at 6pm BST | 7pm CEST | 10am PDT

📺 https://t.co/EKzFl7MzCN

📺 https://t.co/dA0gPky8NX



Subscribe & hit the 🔔 to get notified when the show starts. pic.twitter.com/TTTMA7KHOa