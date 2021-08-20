Indie Arena Booth Online 2021: Ubisoft präsentiert 7 Spiele (1 aus Österreich)
Ubisoft verkündete die Teilnahme an der Indie Arena Booth Online 2021, die während der digitalen gamescom & devcom vom 23. bis zum 29. August stattfindet. Dort stellt Ubisoft im Rahmen des Ubisoft Entrepreneurs Virtual Booth sieben Indie Studios aus den USA, Kanada, Deutschland und auch Österreich vor.
Mit dem Ende der Opening Night Live, können ab dem 25. bis zum 29. August alle die Virtual Booth über folgende Webseite besuchen: https://indiearenabooth.de/
Ubisoft Indie Arena Booth Games im Überblick:
- Company: Toukana Interactive
- Game: Dorfromantik
- Website: https://toukana.com/dorfromantik/
- Country, Region: Deutschland, Berlin
- Company: Forbidden Folds
- Game: WHALIEN
- Website: https://forbiddenfolds.com/
- Country, Region: Österreich, Salzburg
- Company: Serenity Forge / Twin Otter Studios
- Game: Arcadian Atlas
- Website: http://www.arcadianatlas.com/
- Country, Region: USA, Texas
- Company: Watcha Games
- Game: Sea Raiders
- Website: https://www.watchagames.com/
- Country, Region: Kanada, Québec
- Company: Clever Plays
- Game: Operation: Tango
- Website: http://www.operation-tango.com/
- Country, Region: Kanada, Québec
- Company: Mermaid Heavy Industries
- Game: Skategirl Destroys the Universe
- Website: https://mermaid.industries/
- Country, Region: Kanada, Ontario
- Company: Killjoy Games
- Game: Curses
- Website: https://www.killjoygames.fun/curses
- Country, Region: Kanada, Ontario
