Game Awards 2024: Die Nominierten stehen fest, hier meine Tipps

Die Jury hat entschieden, und alle Nominierten für die Game Awards 2024 wurden nun bekannt gegeben. Lest hier mehr!

Über die Game Awards 2024

Astro Bot und Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth sind beide für sieben Preise, darunter das Spiel des Jahres, nominiert worden. Sony Interactive Entertainment ist der am meisten nominierte Verlag der Game Awards im Jahr 2024 mit 16 Nominierungen, gefolgt von Square Enix und Xbox mit jeweils 12 Nominierungen und Sega mit 11. Die Nominierten wurden am Montag von Veranstaltungsmoderator und Produzenten Geoff Keighley bekannt gegeben und von einer Abstimmungsjury aus Medienpublikationen zusammengestellt. Insgesamt stehen 27 Auszeichnungen zu gewinnen (siehe die vollständige Liste der Nominierten unten, in fett jeweils mein Tipp), wobei die Gewinner durch eine gemischte Abstimmung zwischen der Abstimmungsjury (90 %) und der öffentlichen Fanabstimmung (10 %) ermittelt werden.

GAME OF THE YEAR

ASTRO BOT (Team Asobi/SIE)

Balatro (LocalThunk/Playstack)

Black Myth: Wukong (Game Science)

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)

Metaphor: ReFantazio (Studio Zero/Atlus/Sega)

BEST GAME DIRECTION

ASTRO BOT (Team Asobi/SIE)

Balatro (LocalThunk/Playstack)

Black Myth: Wukong (Game Science)

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)

Metaphor: ReFantazio (Studio Zero/Atlus/Sega)

BEST NARRATIVE

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth (Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio/Sega)

Metaphor: ReFantanzio (Studio Zero/Atlus/Sega)

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II (Ninja Theory/Xbox Game Studios)

Silent Hill 2 (Bloober Team/Konami)

BEST ART DIRECTION

ASTRO BOT (Team Asobi/SIE)

Black Myth: Wukong (Game Science)

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)

Metaphor: ReFantazio (Studio Zero/Atlus/Sega)

Neva (Nomada Studio/Devolver)

BEST SCORE AND MUSIC

ASTRO BOT (Team Asobi/SIE)

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)

Metaphor: ReFantazio (Studio Zero/Atlus/Sega)

Silent Hill 2 (Bloober Team/Konami)

Stellar Blade (Shift Up/SIE)

BEST AUDIO DESIGN

ASTRO BOT (Team Asobi/SIE)

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (Treyarch/Raven/Activision/Xbox)

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 (Ninja Theory/Xbox Game Studios)

Silent Hill 2 (Bloober Team/Konami)

BEST PERFORMANCE

Briana White, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Hannah Telle, Life is Strange: Double Exposure

Humberly González, Star Wars Outlaws

Luke Roberts, Silent Hill 2

Melina Juergens, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2

INNOVATION IN ACCESSIBILITY

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (Treyarch/Raven/Activision/Xbox)

Diablo IV (Blizzard/Xbox)

Dragon Age: The Veilguard (BioWare/EA)

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown (Ubisoft Montpellier/Ubisoft)

Star Wars Outlaws (Massive Entertainment/Ubisoft)

GAMES FOR IMPACT

Closer the Distance (Osmotic Studios/Skybound Games)

Indika (Odd Meter/11 Bit Studios)

Neva (Nomada Studio/Devolver)

Life is Strange: Double Exposure (Deck Nine/Square Enix)

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II (Ninja Theory/Xbox Game Studios)

Tales of Kenzera: Zau (Surgent Studios/EA)

BEST ONGOING GAME

Destiny 2 (Bungie/SIE)

Diablo IV (Blizzard/Xbox)

Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)

Fortnite (Epic Games)

Helldivers 2 (Arrowhead Game Studios/SIE)

BEST COMMUNITY SUPPORT

Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian)

Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)

Fortnite (Epic Games)

Helldivers 2 (Arrowhead Game Studios/SIE)

No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)

BEST INDEPENDENT GAME

Animal Well (Shared Memory/Bigmode)

Balatro (LocalThunk/Playstack)

Lorelei and the Laser Eyes (Simogo/Annapurna Interactive)

Neva (Nomada Studio/Devolver)

UFO 50 (Mossmouth)

BEST DEBUT INDIE GAME

Animal Well (Shared Memory/Bigmode)

Balatro (LocalThunk/Playstack)

Manor Lords (Slavic Magic/Hooded Horse)

Pacific Drive (Ironwood Studios/Kepler Interactive)

The Plucky Squire (All Possible Futures/Devolver)

BEST MOBILE GAME

AFK Journey (FARLIGHT/Lilith Games)

Balatro (LocalThunk/Playstack)

Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket (Creatures Inc/TPCI)

Wuthering Waves (Kuro Games)

Zenless Zone Zero (miHoYo)

BEST VR/AR GAME

Arizona Sunshine Remake (Vertigo Games)

Asgard’s Wrath 2 (Sanzaru Games/Oculus Studios)

Batman: Arkham Shadow (Camouflaj/Oculus Studios)

Metal: Hellsinger VR (Lab 42/The Outsiders/Funcom)

Metro Awakening (Vertigo Games)

BEST ACTION GAME

Black Myth: Wukong (Game Science)

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (Treyarch/Raven/Activision/Xbox)

Helldivers 2 (Arrowhead Game Studios/SIE)

Stellar Blade (Shift Up/SIE)

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 (Saber Interactive/Focus Entertainment)

BEST ACTION/ADVENTURE GAME

ASTRO BOT (Team Asobi/SIE)

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown (Ubisoft Montpellier/Ubisoft)

Silent Hill 2 (Bloober Team/Konami)

Star Wars Outlaws (Massive Entertainment/Ubisoft)

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom (Grezzo/Nintendo)

BEST RPG

Dragon’s Dogma 2 (Capcom)

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth (Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio/Sega)

Metaphor: ReFantazio (Studio Zero/Atlus/Sega)

BEST FIGHTING GAME

Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO (Spike Chunsoft/Bandai Namco)

Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising (Arc System Works/Cygames)

Marvel vs Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics (Capcom)

MultiVersus (Player First Games/WB Games)

Tekken 8 (Bandai Namco)

BEST FAMILY GAME

ASTRO BOT (Team Asobi/SIE)

Princess Peach: Showtime! (Good-Feel/Nintendo)

Super Mario Party Jamboree (Nintendo Cube/Nintendo)

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom (Grezzo/Nintendo)

The Plucky Squire (All Possible Futures/Devolver)

BEST SIM/STRATEGY GAME

Age of Mythology: Retold (World’s Edge/Forgotten Empires/Xbox Game Studios)

Frostpunk 2 (11 Bit Studios)

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess (Capcom)

Manor Lords (Slavic Magic/Hooded Horse)

Unicorn Overlord (Vanillaware/Sega/Atlus)

BEST SPORTS/RACING GAME

F1 24 (Codemasters/EA Sports)

EA Sports FC 25 (EA Vancouver/EA Romania/EA Sports)

NBA 2K25 (Visual Concepts/2K)

Top Spin 2K25 (Hangar 13/2K)

WWE 2K24 (Visual Concepts/2K)

BEST MULTIPLAYER GAME

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (Treyarch/Raven/Activision/Xbox)

Helldivers 2 (Arrow Game Studios/SIE)

Super Mario Party Jamboree (Nintendo Cube/Nintendo)

Tekken 8 (Bandai Namco)

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 (Saber Interactive/Focus Entertainment)

BEST ADAPTATION

Arcane (Riot/Fortiche/Netflix)

Fallout (Bethesda/Kilter Films/Amazon MGM Studios)

Knuckles (Sega/Paramount)

Like a Dragon: Yakuza (Sega/Amazon MGM Studios)

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft (Crystal Dynamics/Legendary/Netflix)

MOST ANTICIPATED GAME

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach (Kojima Productions/SIE)

Ghost of Yōtei (Sucker Punch Productions/SIE)

Grand Theft Auto VI (Rockstar Games)

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond (Retro Studios/Nintendo)

Monster Hunter Wilds (Capcom)

BEST ESPORTS GAME

Counter-Strike 2 (Valve)

DOTA 2 (Valve)

League of Legends (Riot Games)

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang

Was meint ihr, welche Spiele räumen dieses Jahr bei den Game Awards 2024 so richtig ab? Wo liege ich richtig, wo liege ich falsch? Sagt es uns gern in den Kommentaren!