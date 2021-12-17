Dying Light 2 PC-Anforderungen im Überblick

Techland enthüllte nun die Dying Light PC Systemanforderungen. Somit könnt ihr schon jetzt überprüfen, ob euer PC-Setup das kommende Action-RPG packt. Dabei unterscheidet der Publisher vier verschiedene Konfigs (in Englisch):

Dying Light 2 PC Systemanforderungen im Überblick:

Minimum System Requirements (Ray-Tracing off)*:CPU: Intel Core i3-9100 or AMD Ryzen 3 2300X

RAM: 8GB

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti / AMD Radeon RX 560 4GB

OS: Windows 7

Available storage space: 60GB HDD

*for 1080p resolution at 30 frames per second

Recommended System Specifications (Ray-Tracking off)**:

CPU: Intel Core i5-8600K or AMD Ryzen 5 3600X

RAM: 16GB

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 6GB or AMD Radeon RX Vega 56 8GB

OS: Windows 10

Available storage space: 60GB SSD

**for 1080p resolution at 60 frames per second

Ray-Tracing On Minimum System Requirements***:

CPU: Intel Core i5-8600K or AMD Ryzen 5 3600X

RAM: 16GB

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 8GB

OS: Windows 10

Available storage space: 60GB SSD

***for 1080p resolution at 30 frames per second

Ray-Tracing On Recommended System Requirements****:

CPU: Intel Core i5-8600K / AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

RAM: 16GB

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 10GB

OS: Windows 10

Available storage space: 60GB SSD

***for 1080p resolution at 60 frames per second

Dying Light 2 Stay Human, veröffentlicht von Techland, erscheint am 4. Februar 2022 für PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S und Nintendo Switch (Cloud-Version).