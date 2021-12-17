Dying Light 2 PC-Anforderungen im Überblick
Techland enthüllte nun die Dying Light PC Systemanforderungen. Somit könnt ihr schon jetzt überprüfen, ob euer PC-Setup das kommende Action-RPG packt. Dabei unterscheidet der Publisher vier verschiedene Konfigs (in Englisch):
Dying Light 2 PC Systemanforderungen im Überblick:
Minimum System Requirements (Ray-Tracing off)*:CPU: Intel Core i3-9100 or AMD Ryzen 3 2300X
- RAM: 8GB
- GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti / AMD Radeon RX 560 4GB
- OS: Windows 7
- Available storage space: 60GB HDD
*for 1080p resolution at 30 frames per second
Recommended System Specifications (Ray-Tracking off)**:
- CPU: Intel Core i5-8600K or AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
- RAM: 16GB
- GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 6GB or AMD Radeon RX Vega 56 8GB
- OS: Windows 10
- Available storage space: 60GB SSD
**for 1080p resolution at 60 frames per second
Ray-Tracing On Minimum System Requirements***:
- CPU: Intel Core i5-8600K or AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
- RAM: 16GB
- GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 8GB
- OS: Windows 10
- Available storage space: 60GB SSD
***for 1080p resolution at 30 frames per second
Ray-Tracing On Recommended System Requirements****:
- CPU: Intel Core i5-8600K / AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
- RAM: 16GB
- GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 10GB
- OS: Windows 10
- Available storage space: 60GB SSD
***for 1080p resolution at 60 frames per second
Dying Light 2 Stay Human, veröffentlicht von Techland, erscheint am 4. Februar 2022 für PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S und Nintendo Switch (Cloud-Version).