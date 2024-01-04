Das sind die Xbox Game Pass Jänner 2024 Highlights
Ihr wollt gerne wissen, welche Xbox Game Pass Jänner 2024 Highlights auf euch warten? Ladet den Controller, lasst die Konsole hochfahren und stürzt euch in die vielen neuen Inhalte, die der Game Pass für bereithält!
Neue Spiele im Xbox Game Pass
- Jetzt verfügbar – Close to the Sun (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Jetzt verfügbar – Hell Let Loose (Cloud, PC und Xbox Series X|S)
- 09. Jänner – Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 09. Jänner – Figment (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 11. Jänner – Super Mega Baseball 4 (Cloud, Konsole und PC) EA Play
- 11. Jänner – We Happy Few (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 16. Jänner – Resident Evil 2 (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 16. Jänner – Those Who Remain (Cloud, Konsole, und PC)
Updates und DLCs
- Jetzt verfügbar – Dead by Daylight: Chucky
- Jetzt verfügbar – Hello Neighbor 2 Jubiläumsupdate
- Jetzt verfügbar – Sea of Thieves: Saison Zehn
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate-Vorteile
- Jetzt verfügbar – Sea of Thieves: Nightshine Papagei-Paket
Diese Spiele verlassen den Game Pass
- 05. Jänner – Grand Theft Auto V (Cloud und Konsole)
- 15. Jänner – Garden Story (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 15. Jänner – MotoGP 22 (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 15. Jänner – Persona 4 Golden (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 15. Jänner – Persona 3 Portable (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
