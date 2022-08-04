Das sind die Xbox Game Pass August 2022 Highlights

von Stefan Hohenwarter 04.08.2022

Auch dieses Monat gibt es jede Menge neue Games, Updates, Quests und Perks im Xbox Game Pass – auf welche Xbox Game Pass August 2022 Highlights ihr euch ab sofort freuen könnt, erfahrt ihr hier.

Xbox Game Pass Jänner 2022 Highlights Überblick

Neue Spiele Xbox Game Pass

  • Bereits verfügbar – Ghost Recon Wildlands (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
  • 4. August – Shenzhen I/O (PC) ID@Xbox
  • 4. August – Turbo Golf Racing (Cloud, PC und Xbox Series X|S) ID@Xbox
  • 9. August – Two Point Campus (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
  • 11. August – Cooking Simulator (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
  • 11. August – Expeditions: Rome (PC)
  • 11. August – Offworld Trading Company (PC) ID@Xbox

Updates und DLCs

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks
Du möchtest noch mehr Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks im August? Dann besuche die Perks-Galerie auf Xbox Series X|S oder Xbox One, in der Xbox App auf Windows PC oder in der Xbox Game Pass Mobile App.

Diese Spiele verlassen den Game Pass am 15. August

