Das sind die Xbox Game Pass August 2022 Highlights
Auch dieses Monat gibt es jede Menge neue Games, Updates, Quests und Perks im Xbox Game Pass – auf welche Xbox Game Pass August 2022 Highlights ihr euch ab sofort freuen könnt, erfahrt ihr hier.
Xbox Game Pass Jänner 2022 Highlights Überblick
Neue Spiele Xbox Game Pass
- Bereits verfügbar – Ghost Recon Wildlands (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 4. August – Shenzhen I/O (PC) ID@Xbox
- 4. August – Turbo Golf Racing (Cloud, PC und Xbox Series X|S) ID@Xbox
- 9. August – Two Point Campus (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 11. August – Cooking Simulator (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 11. August – Expeditions: Rome (PC)
- 11. August – Offworld Trading Company (PC) ID@Xbox
Updates und DLCs
- Bereits verfügbar – Citizen Sleeper Episode One: Flux
- Bereits verfügbar – Sniper Elite 5: Landing Force Mission and Weapon Pack
- 4. August – Sea of Thieves: Season Seven
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks
Du möchtest noch mehr Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks im August? Dann besuche die Perks-Galerie auf Xbox Series X|S oder Xbox One, in der Xbox App auf Windows PC oder in der Xbox Game Pass Mobile App.
- Bereits verfügbar – Fall Guys: Coconut Milk Costume
- 11. August – Skate 3: Upgrade Bundle
- 16. August – The Elder Scrolls Online: Noweyr Pack
Diese Spiele verlassen den Game Pass am 15. August
- Boyfriend Dungeon (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Curse of the Dead Gods (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Library of Ruina (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Starmancer (Game Preview) (PC)
- Train Sim World 2 (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
