Das sind die Xbox Game Pass August 2022 Highlights

Auch dieses Monat gibt es jede Menge neue Games, Updates, Quests und Perks im Xbox Game Pass – auf welche Xbox Game Pass August 2022 Highlights ihr euch ab sofort freuen könnt, erfahrt ihr hier.

Xbox Game Pass Jänner 2022 Highlights Überblick

Neue Spiele Xbox Game Pass

Bereits verfügbar – Ghost Recon Wildlands (Cloud, Konsole und PC)

4. August – Shenzhen I/O (PC) ID@Xbox

4. August – Turbo Golf Racing (Cloud, PC und Xbox Series X|S) ID@Xbox

9. August – Two Point Campus (Cloud, Konsole und PC)

11. August – Cooking Simulator (Cloud, Konsole und PC)

11. August – Expeditions: Rome (PC)

11. August – Offworld Trading Company (PC) ID@Xbox

Updates und DLCs

Bereits verfügbar – Citizen Sleeper Episode One: Flux

Bereits verfügbar – Sniper Elite 5: Landing Force Mission and Weapon Pack

4. August – Sea of Thieves: Season Seven

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks

Du möchtest noch mehr Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks im August? Dann besuche die Perks-Galerie auf Xbox Series X|S oder Xbox One, in der Xbox App auf Windows PC oder in der Xbox Game Pass Mobile App.

Bereits verfügbar – Fall Guys: Coconut Milk Costume

11. August – Skate 3: Upgrade Bundle

16. August – The Elder Scrolls Online: Noweyr Pack

Diese Spiele verlassen den Game Pass am 15. August