The Game Awards 2021 – diese Spiele räumten groß ab
In der Nacht auf heute wurden in Los Angeles die The Game Awards 2021 verliehen. Bei uns erfahrt ihr, welche Spiele groß abgeräumt haben und welcher Titel sich ab heute als Spiel des Jahres feiern lassen darf. In der folgenden Auflistung haben wir alle Nominierten in allen (für uns) relevanten Kategorien aufgelistet. Der jeweils fett markierte Eintrag jeder Kategorie stellt den Gewinner in selbiger dar.
Game of the Year
Best Game Direction
- Deathloop – Arkane Studios
- It Takes Two – Hazelight Studios
- Returnal – Housemarque
- Psychonauts 2 – Double Fine
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart – Insomniac
Best Narrative
- Deathloop – Arkane Studios
- It Takes Two – Hazelight Studios
- Life is Strange: True Colors – Deck Nine
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy – Eidos Montreal
- Psychonauts 2 – Double Fine
Best Art Direction
- The Artful Escape – Beethoven & Dinosaur
- Deathloop – Arkane Studios
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits – Ember Lab
- Psychonauts 2 – Double Fine
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart – Insomniac
Best Score & Music
- The Artful Escape – Johnny Galvatron, Josh Abrahams
- Cyberpunk 2077 – Marcin Brzypylowicz, Piotr Adamczyk
- Deathloop – Tom Salta
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy – Richard Jacques
- Nier Replicant ver1.2247… – Keiichi Okabe
Best Audio Design
- Deathloop – Arkane Studios
- Forza Horizon 5 – Playground Games
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart – Insomniac
- Resident Evil Village – Capcom
- Returnal – Housemarque
Best Performance
- Erika Mori als Alex Chen in Life is Strange: True Colors
- Giancarlo Esposito als Anton Castillo in Far Cry 6
- Jason Kelley als Colt Vahn in Deathloop
- Maggie Robertson als Lady Dimitrescu in Resident Evil Village
- Ozioma Akagha als Julianna Blake in Deathloop
Best Ongoing
- Apex Legends – Respawn Entertainment
- Final Fantasy XIV Online – Square Enix
- Fortnite – Epic Games
- Genshin Impact – miHoYo
- Call of Duty: Warzone – Infinity Ward
Best Indie
- 12 Minutes – Luis Antonio
- Death’s Door – Acid Nerve
- Inscryption – Daniel Mullins Games
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits – Ember Lab
- Loop Hero – Four Quarters
Best Action Game
- Back 4 Blood – Turtle Rock
- Chivalry II – Torn Banner Studios
- Deathloop – Arkane Studios
- Far Cry 6 – Ubisoft Toronto
- Returnal – Housemarque
Best Action-Adventure
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy – Eidos Montreal
- Metroid Dread – Mercury Steam
- Psychonauts 2 – Double Fine
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart – Insomniac
- Resident Evil Village – Capcom
Best Role Playing
- Cyberpunk 2077 – CD Projekt RED
- Monster Hunter Rise – Capcom
- Scarlet Nexus – Bandai Namco
- Shin Megami Tensei V – ATLUS
- Tales of Arise – Bandai Namco
Best Sim / Strategy
- Age of Empires IV – Relic Entertainment
- Evil Genius 2: World Domination – Rebellion Developments
- Humankind – Amplitude Studios
- Inscryption – Daniel Mullins Games
- Microsoft Flight Simulator – Asobo Studio
Best Multiplayer
- Back 4 Blood – Turtle Rock
- Knockout City – Velan
- It Takes Two – Hazelight Studios
- Monster Hunter Rise – Capcom
- New World – Amazon Games
- Valheim – Iron Gate Studio
Sind das denn wirklich schon alle Kategorien? Nein, bei den Gaming-Oscars werden naturgemäß noch Auszeichnungen in zahlreichen weiteren Kategorien vergeben. Diese reichen von bester E-Sportler bis bestes Mobile Game. In der Auflistung oben beschränken wir uns jedoch ausschließlich auf die aus unserer Sicht wichtigen Kategorien. Insofern ihr euch auch für die Gewinner aus diesen Bereichen interessiert oder einfach nur die vollständige Auflistung einsehen möchtet, so könnt ihr diese auf der offiziellen Homepage der The Game Awards 2021 finden.