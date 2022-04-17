FIFA 22 Team of the Season Votingphase gestartet

EA SPORTS FIFA gibt bekannt, dass die FIFA 22 Team of the Season Votingphase mit den besten Spielern der Welt startet. Ab sofort könnt ihr für eure Lieblingsspieler und Lieblingsteams abstimmen und euer eigenes Team of the Season zusammenstellen. Die Bekanntgabe des Teams of the Season findet am 26. April statt. Nominiert ist unter anderem auch der deutsche Jungstar Karim Adeyemi, der sein Geld aktuell bei Red Bull Salzburg verdient.

Hier geht’s zur Abstimmung!

Vom 22. April bis 6. Mai können die Fans außerdem zu unterschiedlichen Terminen ihre Lieblingsspieler für separate Ligen wählen und ihr Bundesliga-Team of the Season, ihr Premier League-Team of the Season und ihr LaLiga-Team of the Season zusammenstellen.

Der genaue Zeitplan sieht wie folgt aus:

Premier League (ENG1) TOTS:

Start des Votings: 22. April 2022

Ende des Votings: 25. April 2022

Team-Bekanntgabe: 06. Mai 2022

Bundesliga (GER1) TOTS:

Start des Votings: 27. April 2022

Ende des Votings: 01. Mai 2022

Team-Bekanntgabe: 13. Mai 2022

LaLiga (ESP1) TOTS:

Start des Votings: 03. Mai 2022

Ende des Votings: 06. Mai 2022

Team-Bekanntgabe: 20. Mai 2022

Am 27. Mai gibt EA SPORTS das Team of the Season für die französische Ligue 1 bekannt, am 03. Juni folgt das Team of the Season für die Serie A aus Italien. Den Abschluss macht am 10. Juni 2022 das Ultimative Team of the Season.

Weitere Informationen rund um das FIFA 22 Team of the Season gibt es hier.