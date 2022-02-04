Diese Songs warten im Gran Turismo 7 Soundtrack
Autos, PS und coole Musik gehören einfach zusammen und diesem Motto folgen auch Polyphony und Sony mit beim Gran Turismo 7 Soundtrack. Noch vor dem Release enthüllten Sony und Entwickler Polyphony die Interpreten und Songtitel, die auch nach dem offiziellen Release im Spiel erwarten.
Diese Songs warten im Gran Turismo 7 Soundtrack
1. Fanatix: Vroom feat. Idris Elba, Davido, Koffee, Moelogo, Lil’ TJay
2. Bring Me The Horizon: Moon Over the Castle
3. Diplo: I Don’t Care feat. Lous and the Yakuza
4. Nothing But Thieves: Life’s Coming in Slow
5. Kim Dracula: Unstoppable
6. Rosalía: Bizcochito
7. Disciples: Squad feat. GoldLink
8. London Grammar: Baby It’s You (George Fitzgerald Remix)
9. Jawsh685: Drift
Hier eine Hörprobe:
Den digitalen Soundtrack namens Find you Line bekommt ihr mit der Gran Turismo 7 25th Anniversary Edition bzw. der Digital Deluxe Edition, die beide zusammen mit der Standardversion am 4. März dieses Jahres erscheinen. Weitere Informationen zum Spiel findet ihr in unserem brandaktuellen State of Play Preview.