Autos, PS und coole Musik gehören einfach zusammen und diesem Motto folgen auch Polyphony und Sony mit beim Gran Turismo 7 Soundtrack. Noch vor dem Release enthüllten Sony und Entwickler Polyphony die Interpreten und Songtitel, die auch nach dem offiziellen Release im Spiel erwarten.

Diese Songs warten im Gran Turismo 7 Soundtrack

1. Fanatix: Vroom feat. Idris Elba, Davido, Koffee, Moelogo, Lil’ TJay

2. Bring Me The Horizon: Moon Over the Castle

3. Diplo: I Don’t Care feat. Lous and the Yakuza

4. Nothing But Thieves: Life’s Coming in Slow

5. Kim Dracula: Unstoppable

6. Rosalía: Bizcochito

7. Disciples: Squad feat. GoldLink

8. London Grammar: Baby It’s You (George Fitzgerald Remix)

9. Jawsh685: Drift

Hier eine Hörprobe: