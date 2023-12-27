Das sind die Top PC Games 2023 von Metacritic
Zum bevorstehenden Jahresausklang möchten wir euch nach den Top PS5 Games 2023, den Top Switch Games 2023 und den Top Xbox Series Games 2023 nun auch die Top PC Games 2023 von Metacritic vorstellen – wer die Plattform nicht kennt, hier eine kurze Erklärung: Metacritic sammelt Wertungen von Reviews auf der ganzen Welt und errechnet daraus einen durchschnittlichen Score – der sogenannte Metascore.
Die Top PC Games 2023 im Überblick:
Plätze 15-11:
Platz 15: Alan Wake 2 (Metascore 89)
Platz 14: Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising (Metascore 89)
Platz 13: Resident Evil 4: Seperate Ways (Metascore 89)
Platz 12: Pizza Tower (Metascore 89)
Platz 11: Hi-Fi Rush (Metascore 89)
Plätze 10-6:
Platz 10: Dave the Diver (Metascore 90)
Platz 9: Ghost Trick Phantom Detective (Metascore 90)
Platz 8: VIDEOVERSE (Metascore 90)
Platz 7: Quake 2 Enhanced Edition (Metascore 90)
Platz 6: Slay the Princess (Metascore 90)
Die Top 5:
Platz 5: Resident Evil 4 (Metascore 93)
Platz 4: Against the Storm (Metascore 91)
Platz 3: Turbo Overkill (Metascore 91)
Platz 2: Street Fighter 6 (Metascore 92) – in unserem PC Test erhielt das Game 10 von 10 Pixel
Platz 1: Baldur’s Gate 3 (Metascore 96)
Habt ihr mit diesen Top PS5 Games 2023 gerechnet? Ist ein Spiel eurer Meinung nach zu Unrecht so weit vorne oder fehlt euch ein Spiel? Schreibt eure Meinung bitte in die Kommentare.