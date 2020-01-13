Oscars 2020 – das sind die Nominierungen
In der Nacht auf den 10. Februar 2020 wird in Hollywood zum 92. Mal der wichtigste Filmpreis der Welt vergeben. Welche Schauspieler und welche Schauspielerinnen dürfen sich heuer Chancen auf einen der begehrten Goldbuben ausrechnen? Welcher Streifen fand im abgelaufenen Filmjahr die meiste Beachtung bei der Academy? Bei uns bekommt ihr die vollständige Liste aller Nominierten der diesjährigen Oscarverleihung.
Bester Film
- Ford v Ferrari
- The Irishman
- Jojo Rabbit
- Joker
- Little Women
- Marriage Story
- 1917
- Once Upon A Time … In Hollywood
- Parasite
Bester Hauptdarsteller
- Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
- Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon A Time … In Hollywood
- Adam Driver, Marriage Story
- Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
- Jonathan Price, The Two Popes
Beste Hauptdarstellerin
- Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
- Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
- Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
- Charlize Theron, Bombshell
- Renée Zellweger, Judy
Bester Nebendarsteller
- Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
- Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
- Al Pacino, The Irishman
- Joe Pesci, The Irishman
- Brad Pitt, Once Upon A Time … In Hollywood
Beste Nebendarstellerin
- Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
- Laura Dern, Marriage Story
- Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
- Florence Pugh, Little Women
- Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Bester animierter Spielfilm
- How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
- I Lost My Body
- Klaus
- Missing Link
- Toy Story 4
Beste Kamera
- The Irishman
- Joker
- The Lighthouse
- 1917
- Once Upon A Time … In Hollywood
Bestes Kostümdesign
- The Irishman
- Jojo Rabbit
- Joker
- Little Women
- Once Upon A Time … In Hollywood
Beste Regie
- Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
- Todd Phillips, Joker
- Sam Mendes, 1917
- Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon A Time … In Hollywood
- Bong Joon Ho, Parasite
Beste Dokumentation
- American Factory
- The Cave
- The Edge of Democracy
- For Sama
- Honeyland
Beste Kurzdokumentation
- In The Absence
- Learning To Skateboard In A Warzone (If You’re A Girl)
- Life Overtakes Me
- St. Louis Superman
- Walk Run Cha-Cha
Bester Schnitt
- Ford v Ferrari
- The Irishman
- Jojo Rabbit
- Joker
- Parasite
Beste Dokumentation
- Corpus Christi, Polen
- Honeyland, Nordmazedonien
- Lés Miserables, Frankreich
- Pain and Glory, Spanien
- Parasite, Südkorea
Bestes Makeup & Hairstyling
- Bombshell
- Joker
- Judy
- Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
- 1917
Beste Filmmusik
- Joker
- Little Women
- Marriage Story
- 1917
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Bester Song
- „I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away“, Toy Story 4
- „I’m Standing With You“, Breakthrough
- „(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again“, Rocketman
- „Into The Unknown“, Frozen II
- „Stand Up“, Harriet
Bestes Szenenbild
- The Irishman
- Jojo Rabbit
- 1917
- Once Upon A Time … In Hollywood
- Parasite
Bester animierter Kurzfilm
- Dcera (Daughter)
- Hair Love
- Kitbull
- Memorable
- Sister
Bester Kurzfilm
- Brotherhood
- Nefta Football Club
- The Neighbors‘ Window
- Saria
- A Sister
Bester Tonschnitt
- Ford v Ferrari
- Joker
- 1917
- Once Upon A Time … In Hollywood
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Bester Ton
- Ad Astra
- Ford v Ferrari
- Joker
- 1917
- Once Upon A Time … In Hollywood
Beste visuelle Effekte
- Avengers: Endgame
- The Irishman
- The Lion King
- 1917
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Bestes adaptiertes Drehbuch
- Steven Zaillian, The Irishman
- Taika Waiti, Jojo Rabbit
- Todd Phillips & Scott Silver, Joker
- Greta Gerwig, Little Women
- Anthony McCarten, The Two Popes
Bestes Originaldrehbuch
- Rian Johnson, Knives Out
- Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story
- Sam Mendes & Krysty Wilson-Cairns, 1917
- Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon A Time … In Hollywood
- Bong Joon Ho & Han Jin Won, Parasite
Hinterlasse einen Kommentar