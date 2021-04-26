Oscars 2021: das sind die Gewinnerinnen und Gewinner

In der Nacht auf heute wurde in Hollywood die Oscars 2021 vergeben. Bei uns erfahrt ihr, wer in welcher Kategorie einen Goldbuben abstauben konnte. In der folgenden Aufzählung sind alle Nominierten in der jeweiligen Kategorie aufgeführt. Der Gewinner bzw. die Gewinnerin ist dabei immer fett hinterlegt.

Das sind die GewinnerInnen der Oscars 2021

Bester Film

The Father

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

Minari

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Bester Hauptdarsteller