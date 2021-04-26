Oscars 2021: das sind die Gewinnerinnen und Gewinner
In der Nacht auf heute wurde in Hollywood die Oscars 2021 vergeben. Bei uns erfahrt ihr, wer in welcher Kategorie einen Goldbuben abstauben konnte. In der folgenden Aufzählung sind alle Nominierten in der jeweiligen Kategorie aufgeführt. Der Gewinner bzw. die Gewinnerin ist dabei immer fett hinterlegt.
Das sind die GewinnerInnen der Oscars 2021
Bester Film
- The Father
- Judas and the Black Messiah
- Mank
- Minari
- Nomadland
- Promising Young Woman
- Sound of Metal
- The Trial of the Chicago 7
Bester Hauptdarsteller
- Riz Ahmed in Sound of Metal
- Chadwick Boseman in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
- Anthony Hopkins in The Father
- Gary Oldman in Mank
- Steven Yeun in Minari
Bester Nebendarsteller
- Sacha Baron Cohen in The Trial of the Chicago 7
- Daniel Kaluuya in Judas and the Black Messiah
- Leslie Odom Jr. in One Night in Miami…
- Paul Raci in Sound of Metal
- Lakeith Stanfield in Judas and the Black Messiah
Beste Hauptdarstellerin
- Viola Davis in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
- Carey Mulligan in Promising Young Woman
- Andra Day in The United states vs. Billie Holiday
- Vanessa Kirby in Pieces of a Woman
- Frances McDormand in Nomadland
Beste Nebendarstellerin
- Maria Bakalova in Borat 2
- Glenn Close in Hillbilly Elegy
- Olivia Colman in The Father
- Amanda Seyfried in Mank
- Yuh-Jung Youn in Minari
Beste Regie
- Thomas Vinterberg für Der Rausch
- David Fincher für Mank
- Lee Isaac Chung für Minari
- Chloé Zhao für Nomadland
- Emerald Fennell für Promising Young Woman
Bestes Original-Drehbuch
- Will Berson, Shaka King, Kenny Lucas, Keith Lucas für Judas and the Black Messiah
- Lee Isaac Chung für Minari
- Emerald Fennell für Promising Young Woman
- Darius Marder, Abraham Marder, Derek Cianfrance für Sound of Metal
- Aaron Sorkin für The Trial of the Chicago 7
Bestes adaptiertes Drehbuch
- Sacha Baron Cohen, Anthony Hines, Dan Swimer, Peter Baynham, Erica Rivinoja, Dan Mazer, Jena Friedman, Lee Kern für Borat 2
- Christopher Hampton und Florian Zeller für The Father
- Chloé Zhao für Nomadland
- Kemp Powers für One Night in Miami
- Ramin Bahrani für The White Tiger
Bester fremdsprachiger Film
- Der Rausch – Dänemark
- Better Days – Hong Kong
- Collective – Rumänien
- The Man Who Sold His Skin – Tunesien
- Quo Vadis Aida? – Bosnien und Herzegowina
Bester Animationsfilm
- Onward
- Over the Moon
- A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
- Soul – hier gibt’s ein ausführliches Review von Stefan zum Film
- Wolfwalkers
Beste Kamera
- Sean Bobbitt für Judas and the Black Messiah
- Erik Messerschmidt für Mank
- Dariusz Wolski für Neues aus der Welt
- Joshua James Richards für Nomadland
- Phedon Papamichael für The Trial of the Chicago 7
Bestes Kostüm
- Emma
- Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
- Mank
- Mulan
- Pinocchio
Bestes Make-Up
- Emma
- Hillbilly Elegy
- Mank
- Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
- Pinocchio
Bester Soundtrack
- Terence Blanchard für Da 5 Bloods
- Trenzt Reznor und Atticus Ross für Mank
- Emile Mosseri für Minari
- James Newton Howard für Neues aus der Welt
- Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross und Jon Batiste für Soul
Bester Song
- “Fight for You” aus Judas and the Black Messiah
- “Hear my Voice” aus The Trial of the Chicago 7
- “Husavik” aus Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of the Fire Saga
- “IO SÌ (Seen)” aus The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)
- “Speak Now” aus One Night in Miami
Beste visuelle Effekte
- Love and Monsters
- The Midnight Sky
- Mulan
- The One and Only Ivan
- Tenet
Bestes Szenenbild
- The Father
- Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
- Mank
- Neues aus der Welt
- Tenet
Bester Ton
- Greyhound
- Mank
- Neues aus der Welt
- Soul
- Sound of Metal
Bester Schnitt
- The Father
- Nomadland
- Promising Young Woman
- Sound of Metal
- The Trial of the Chicago 7
Weitere Informationen zur Veranstaltung und den einzelnen Nominierten findet ihr auf der offiziellen Website.