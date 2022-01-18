Microsoft kündigt weitere Xbox Game Pass Jänner 2022 Highlights an
Auch im Jänner gibt es jede Menge neue Games, Updates, Quests und Perks im Xbox Game Pass – nach der ersten Ladung Xbox Game Pass Jänner 2022 Highlights legt Microsoft nun nochmals nach. Worauf ihr euch ab sofort freuen könnt, erfahrt ihr hier.
Xbox Game Pass Jänner 2022 Highlights Überblick
Ab sofort im Xbox Game Pass
- Jetzt verfügbar – Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc Anniversary Edition (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Jetzt verfügbar – Nobody Saves the World (Cloud, Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox
Schon bald im Xbox Game Pass
- 20. Jänner – Death’s Door (Cloud, Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox
- 20. Jänner – Die Hitman-Trilogie (Cloud, Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox
- 20. Jänner – Pupperazzi (Cloud, Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox
- 20. Jänner – Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 20. Jänner – Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege: Deluxe Edition (PC)
- 20. Jänner – Windjammers 2 (Cloud, Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox
- 27. Jänner – Taiko no Tatsujin: The Drum Master (Konsole und PC)
Falls Du es verpasst hast
- Jetzt verfügbar – Spelunky 2 (Cloud) ID@Xbox
- Jetzt verfügbar – The Anacrusis (Game Preview) (Cloud) ID@Xbox
Updates und DLCs
- Jetzt verfügbar – Far: Changing Tides vorinstallieren
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks
Du willst mehr Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks? Dann freue Dich jetzt unter anderem auf fantastische neue Perks für den Halo Infinite Multiplayer! Besuche einfach die Perks-Galerie auf Xbox Series X|S oder Xbox One, in der Xbox App auf Windows PC oder in der Xbox Game Pass Mobile App und erfahre mehr. In diesem Monat erhältst Du unter anderem diese Boni:
- Jetzt verfügbar – Halo Infinite: Pass Tense Warthog Bundle
- Jetzt verfügbar – Doom Eternal: Raze Hell mit drei Cosmetic Packs
- Jetzt verfügbar – World of Tanks: Premium Trifecta Bundle
Xbox Touch Controls für neun weitere Spiele
Als Mitglied des Xbox Game Pass Ultimate spielst Du bereits über 100 Spiele mit den Xbox Touch Controls – jetzt kommen weitere neun fantastische Spiele hinzu! Hier kannst Du die vollständige Liste von Titeln einsehen, die Xbox Touch Control unterstützen und spielbar sind über die Xbox App für Windows, die Xbox Game Pass App für Android-Geräte und unter xbox.com/play auf Deinem Windows-PC sowie auf Apple-Telefonen und -Tablets – und das ganz ohne Controller!
- Anvil (Game Preview)
- Archvale
- Exo One
- The Forgotten City
- Nobody Saves the World
- One Piece Pirate Warriors 4
- Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator
- Stardew Valley
- Unpacking
Ab 20. Jänner:
Diese Spiele verlassen den Xbox Game Pass am 31. Jänner
- Cyber Shadow (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Nowhere Prophet (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Prison Architect (PC)
- Xeno Crisis (Cloud, Konsole und PC)