Microsoft kündigt weitere Xbox Game Pass Jänner 2022 Highlights an

Auch im Jänner gibt es jede Menge neue Games, Updates, Quests und Perks im Xbox Game Pass – nach der ersten Ladung Xbox Game Pass Jänner 2022 Highlights legt Microsoft nun nochmals nach. Worauf ihr euch ab sofort freuen könnt, erfahrt ihr hier.

Xbox Game Pass Jänner 2022 Highlights Überblick

Ab sofort im Xbox Game Pass

Jetzt verfügbar – Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc Anniversary Edition (Cloud, Konsole und PC)

Jetzt verfügbar – Nobody Saves the World (Cloud, Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox

Schon bald im Xbox Game Pass

Falls Du es verpasst hast

Updates und DLCs

Jetzt verfügbar – Far: Changing Tides vorinstallieren

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks

Du willst mehr Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks? Dann freue Dich jetzt unter anderem auf fantastische neue Perks für den Halo Infinite Multiplayer! Besuche einfach die Perks-Galerie auf Xbox Series X|S oder Xbox One, in der Xbox App auf Windows PC oder in der Xbox Game Pass Mobile App und erfahre mehr. In diesem Monat erhältst Du unter anderem diese Boni:

Jetzt verfügbar – Halo Infinite: Pass Tense Warthog Bundle

Jetzt verfügbar – Doom Eternal: Raze Hell mit drei Cosmetic Packs

Jetzt verfügbar – World of Tanks: Premium Trifecta Bundle

Xbox Touch Controls für neun weitere Spiele

Als Mitglied des Xbox Game Pass Ultimate spielst Du bereits über 100 Spiele mit den Xbox Touch Controls – jetzt kommen weitere neun fantastische Spiele hinzu! Hier kannst Du die vollständige Liste von Titeln einsehen, die Xbox Touch Control unterstützen und spielbar sind über die Xbox App für Windows, die Xbox Game Pass App für Android-Geräte und unter xbox.com/play auf Deinem Windows-PC sowie auf Apple-Telefonen und -Tablets – und das ganz ohne Controller!

Ab 20. Jänner:

Diese Spiele verlassen den Xbox Game Pass am 31. Jänner