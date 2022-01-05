Das sind die Xbox Game Pass Jänner 2022 Highlights
Auch im August gibt es jede Menge neue Games, Updates, Quests und Perks im Xbox Game Pass – auf welche Xbox Game Pass Jänner 2022 Highlights ihr euch ab sofort freuen könnt, erfahrt ihr hier.
Xbox Game Pass Jänner 2022 Highlights Überblick
- 6. Jänner – Embr (Cloud, Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox
- 6. Jänner – Mass Effect Legendary Edition (Konsole und PC) EA Play
- 6. Jänner – Outer Wilds (Cloud, Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox
- 13. Jänner – Spelunky 2 (Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox
- 13. Jänner – The Anacrusis (Game Preview) (Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox
Falls ihr es verpasst hast
- Jetzt verfügbar – Gorogoa (Cloud, Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox
- Jetzt verfügbar – Olija (Cloud, Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox
- Jetzt verfügbar – The Pedestrian (Cloud, Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox
Updates und DLCs
- Bis zum 17. Jänner – Minecraft New Year’s Celebration
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks
Xbox hat auch im Jänner eine Reihe spannender Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks für Dich vorbereitet. Besuche einfach die Perks-Galerie auf Xbox Series X|S oder Xbox One, in der Xbox App auf Windows PC oder in der Xbox Game Pass Mobile App und erfahre mehr zu den neuesten Perks:
- ab sofort – Apex Legends: RIG Helmet Weapon Charm
- ab sofort – Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis: Monatlicher Mitglieder-Bonus Januar
Diese Spiele verlassen den Xbox Game Pass
- Desperados III (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Ghost of a Tale (PC)
- Kingdom Hearts III (Konsole)
- Mount & Blade: Warband (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Pandemic (Konsole and PC)
- Yiik: A Postmodern RPG (PC)
Außerdem verlässt PUBG: Battlegrounds den Xbox Game Pass am 10. Jänner, da es ab dem 12. Jänner kostenlos spielbar sein wird.
Benachrichtigungen
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments