Das sind die Xbox Game Pass Jänner 2022 Highlights

Xbox Game Pass Jänner 2022 Highlights

Xbox Game Pass Jänner 2022 Highlights Überblick

6. Jänner – Embr (Cloud, Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox

6. Jänner – Mass Effect Legendary Edition (Konsole und PC) EA Play

6. Jänner – Outer Wilds (Cloud, Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox

13. Jänner – Spelunky 2 (Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox

13. Jänner – The Anacrusis (Game Preview) (Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox

Falls ihr es verpasst hast

Jetzt verfügbar – Gorogoa (Cloud, Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox

Jetzt verfügbar – Olija (Cloud, Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox

Jetzt verfügbar – The Pedestrian (Cloud, Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox

Updates und DLCs

Bis zum 17. Jänner – Minecraft New Year’s Celebration

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks

Xbox hat auch im Jänner eine Reihe spannender Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks für Dich vorbereitet. Besuche einfach die Perks-Galerie auf Xbox Series X|S oder Xbox One, in der Xbox App auf Windows PC oder in der Xbox Game Pass Mobile App und erfahre mehr zu den neuesten Perks:

ab sofort – Apex Legends: RIG Helmet Weapon Charm

ab sofort – Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis: Monatlicher Mitglieder-Bonus Januar

Diese Spiele verlassen den Xbox Game Pass

Außerdem verlässt PUBG: Battlegrounds den Xbox Game Pass am 10. Jänner, da es ab dem 12. Jänner kostenlos spielbar sein wird.