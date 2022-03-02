Das sind die Xbox Game Pass März 2022 Highlights
Auch im März gibt es jede Menge neue Games, Updates, Quests und Perks im Xbox Game Pass – auf welche Xbox Game Pass März 2022 Highlights ihr euch ab sofort freuen könnt, erfahrt ihr hier.
Xbox Game Pass Jänner 2022 Highlights Überblick
- Jetzt verfügbar – FAR: Changing Tides (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Jetzt verfügbar – Microsoft Flight Simulator (Cloud) – hier geht’s zu unserem Review
- 03. März – Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII (Konsole und PC)
- 10. März – Kentucky Route Zero (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 10. März – Lawn Mowing Simulator (Xbox One) ID@Xbox
- 10. März – Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 10. März – Young Souls (Cloud, Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox
Update: Xbox App auf PC
Dank den unermüdlichen Tests und dem wertvollen Feedback der Xbox Insider erhält die Xbox App neue Inhalte. Durch diese wird Gaming auf Deinem PC noch besser. Freue Dich auf neue Installations- und Management-Features und einiges mehr.
Updates und DLCs
- Jetzt verfügbar – No Man’s Sky: Sentinel Update
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks
Im neuen Sentinel-Update spielst Du an der Seite Deiner persönlichen Roboter-Gefährten. Zusätzlich gibt es jede Menge neue Waffen-Systeme, neue Geschichten, neue Taktiken und die Möglichkeit, Deine eigene KI-Drohne zu adoptieren. Weitere Informationen zum jüngsten No Man’s Sky-Update erfährst Du auf Xbox Wire US.
- 3. März – EA Sports UFC 4: Fighter and Customization Bundle (Konsole)
- 9. März – Halo Infinite: Pass Tense Mongoose Bundle (Cloud, Konsole und PC) – hier geht’s zu unserem Review
- 14. März – Century: Age of Ashes: Hjørrani Savannah Bundle (Konsole und PC)
Diese Spiele verlassen den Xbox Game Pass am 15. März
- NieR: Automata (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- PHOGS! (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Torchlight III (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- The Surge 2 (Cloud, Konsole und PC)