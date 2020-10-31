Chernobylite kommt für Current- und Next-Gen-Konsolen

Dank der Kooperation wird Chernobylite mit einigen zusätzlichen Features, wie vielen weiteren Synchronisationen, als ursprünglich geplant, sowie einem Vertrieb über Streaming-Plattformen (gemeint sind vermutlich Google Stadia oder Amazons Luna) daherkommen, wie es in der Pressemitteilung heißt.

Nachfolgend ein Zitat aus der PM von All In! Games CEO Piotr Żygadło:

“We’re thrilled that just a week after the successful premiere of Ghostrunner we can announce other important news. We believe that Chernobylite will be just as popular as our cyberpunk title and will meet the expectations of players all around the world. Usually we don’t engage in projects without ownership of the IP, but the quality of The Farm 51’s production and its potential convinced us to make an exception.“