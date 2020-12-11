The Game Awards: das sind die Gewinner des Abends
In der Nacht auf Heute fanden in den USA die diesjährigen Game Awards statt. Im folgenden Beitrag erfahrt ihr, welche Spiele in den einzelnen Kategorien der Show – die wieder von Initiator Geoff Keighley moderiert wurde – abräumen konnten und welche Titel leer ausgingen. Der jeweilige Gewinner ist dabei pro Kategorie wieder fett in der Auflistung hervorgehoben.
GAME OF THE YEAR
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo)
- Doom Eternal (id Software)
- Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix)
- Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch)
- Hades (Supergiant Games)
- The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog)
BEST GAME DIRECTION
- Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix)
- Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch)
- Hades (Supergiant Games)
- Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)
- The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog)
BEST PERFORMANCE
- Ashley Johnson als Ellie (The Last of Us Part II)
- Laura Bailey als Abby (The Last of Us Part II)
- Daisuke Tsuji als Jin Sakai (Ghost of Tsushima)
- Logan Cunningham als Hades (Hades)
- Nadji Jeter als Miles Morales (Spider Man Miles Morales)
BEST MULTIPLAYER GAME
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Among Us
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- Fall Guys
- Valorant
BEST ACTION GAME
- Doom Eternal
- Hades
- Half-Life: Alyx
- Nioh 2
- Streets of Rage 4
BEST ONGOING GAME
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2: Beyond Light
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- Fortnite
- No Man’s Sky
BEST ACTION/ADVENTURE GAME
- Assassins Creed: Valhalla
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Spider Man Miles Morales
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
- The Last of Us Part II
BEST ROLE PLAYING GAME
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Genshin Impact
- Persona 5 Royal
- Wasteland 3
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon
BEST FIGHTING GAME
- Granblue Fantasy Versus
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
- Street Fighter V Champion Edition
- One Punch Man
- Under Night In-Birth Exe: Late [cl-r]
BEST FAMILY GAME
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Crash Bandicoot: It’s About Time
- Fall Guys
- Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit
- Minecraft: Dungeons
- Paper Mario: Origami King
BEST SIM/STRATEGY GAME
- Crusader Kings 3
- Desperados III
- Gears Tactics
- Microsoft Flight Simulator
- XCOM Chimera Squad
BEST SPORTS/RACING GAME
- Dirt 5
- F1 2020
- FIFA 21
- NBA 2K21
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2
BEST ESPORTS GAME
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Counter Strike: Global Offensive
- Fortnite
- League of Legends
- Valorant
BEST ART DIRECTION
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- The Last of Us Part II
BEST SCORE/MUSIC
- Doom Eternal
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Hades
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- The Last of Us Part II
BEST AUDIO DESIGN
- Doom Eternal
- Half-Life: Alyx
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Resident Evil 3
- The Last of Us Part II
INNOVATION IN ACCESSIBILITY
- Assassins Creed: Valhalla
- Grounded
- HyperDot
- The Last of Us Part II
- Watch Dogs: Legion
BEST INDEPENDENT GAME
- Carrion
- Fall Guys
- Hades
- Spelunky 2
- Spiritfarer
BEST DEBUT INDIE GAME
- Carrion
- Mortal Shell
- Raji: An Ancient Epic
- Röki
- Phasmophobia
BEST MOBILE GAME
- Among Us
- Call of Duty Mobile
- Genshin Impact
- Legends of Runeterra
- Pokémon Café Mix
BEST VR/AR GAME
- Dreams
- Half-Life: Alyx
- Iron Man VR
- Star Wars: Squadrons
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners
BEST COMMUNITY SUPPORT
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2: Beyond Light
- Fall Guys
- Fortnite
- No Man’s Sky
- Valorant
GAMES FOR IMPACT
- If found…
- Kentucky Route Zero
- Spiritfarer
- Tell Me Why
- Through the Darkest of Times
BEST NARRATIVE
- 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- The Last of Us Part II
CONTENT CREATOR OF THE YEAR
- Alanah Pearce
- Jay-Ann Lopez
- Nickmercs
- Timthetatman
- Valkyrae
BEST ESPORTS ATHLETE
- Crimsix
- Showmaker
- Canyon
- Shotzzy
- Zywoo
BEST ESPORTS TEAM
- Damwon Gaming
- Dallas Empire
- San Francisco Shock
- G2 Esports
- Team Secret
BEST ESPORTS COACH
- Zefa
- Zonic
- Crusty
- Rambo
- Grabbz
BEST ESPORTS EVENT
- Blast Premier Spring Europe Finals 2020
- Call of Duty Championship 2020
- Extreme Masters 2020
- League of Legends World Championship 2020
- Overwatch League Grand Finals 2020
BEST ESPORTS HOST
- Sjokz
- Machine
- Goldenboy
- Dash
- Sheever