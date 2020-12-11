The Game Awards: das sind die Gewinner des Abends

In der Nacht auf Heute fanden in den USA die diesjährigen Game Awards statt. Im folgenden Beitrag erfahrt ihr, welche Spiele in den einzelnen Kategorien der Show – die wieder von Initiator Geoff Keighley moderiert wurde – abräumen konnten und welche Titel leer ausgingen. Der jeweilige Gewinner ist dabei pro Kategorie wieder fett in der Auflistung hervorgehoben.

GAME OF THE YEAR

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo)

Doom Eternal (id Software)

Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix)

Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch)

Hades (Supergiant Games)

The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog)

BEST GAME DIRECTION

Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix)



Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch)

Hades (Supergiant Games)

Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)

The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog)

BEST PERFORMANCE

Ashley Johnson als Ellie (The Last of Us Part II)



Laura Bailey als Abby (The Last of Us Part II)

Daisuke Tsuji als Jin Sakai (Ghost of Tsushima)

Logan Cunningham als Hades (Hades)

Nadji Jeter als Miles Morales (Spider Man Miles Morales)

BEST MULTIPLAYER GAME

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Among Us

Call of Duty: Warzone

Fall Guys

Valorant

BEST ACTION GAME

Doom Eternal



Hades



Half-Life: Alyx



Nioh 2



Streets of Rage 4



BEST ONGOING GAME

Apex Legends



Destiny 2: Beyond Light



Call of Duty: Warzone

Fortnite



No Man’s Sky

BEST ACTION/ADVENTURE GAME

Assassins Creed: Valhalla



Ghost of Tsushima



Spider Man Miles Morales



Ori and the Will of the Wisps



Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order



The Last of Us Part II

BEST ROLE PLAYING GAME

Final Fantasy VII Remake



Genshin Impact



Persona 5 Royal



Wasteland 3



Yakuza: Like a Dragon



BEST FIGHTING GAME

Granblue Fantasy Versus



Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate



Street Fighter V Champion Edition



One Punch Man



Under Night In-Birth Exe: Late [cl-r]



BEST FAMILY GAME

Animal Crossing: New Horizons



Crash Bandicoot: It’s About Time



Fall Guys



Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit



Minecraft: Dungeons



Paper Mario: Origami King

BEST SIM/STRATEGY GAME

Crusader Kings 3



Desperados III



Gears Tactics



Microsoft Flight Simulator



XCOM Chimera Squad

BEST SPORTS/RACING GAME

Dirt 5



F1 2020



FIFA 21



NBA 2K21



Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2



BEST ESPORTS GAME

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare



Counter Strike: Global Offensive



Fortnite



League of Legends



Valorant

BEST ART DIRECTION

Final Fantasy VII Remake



Ghost of Tsushima



Hades



Ori and the Will of the Wisps



The Last of Us Part II



BEST SCORE/MUSIC

Doom Eternal



Final Fantasy VII Remake



Hades



Ori and the Will of the Wisps



The Last of Us Part II

BEST AUDIO DESIGN