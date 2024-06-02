Path of Exile 2 erscheint Ende 2024 im Early Access – auch für PS5
Grinding Gear Game zeigte einen neuen Gameplay-Trailer für Path of Exile 2 und enthüllte, dass das Game Ende 2024 in den Early Access-Zustand kommt.
Über Path of Exile 2
Nicht nur das: Der Trailer kündigte auch an, dass das Spiel auf die PS5 kommt. Gute Neuigkeiten für alle Diablo 3- und Diablo 4-Anhänger:innen gibt es außerdem. Denn Path of Exile 2 auf der Konsole wird Couch-Koop einführen und Cross-Play und Cross-Progression unterstützen.
Obwohl Sony kein offizielles Early-Access-Programm hat, wird das Spiel auf der Plattform spielbar sein, wenn der Early Access auf dem PC beginnt. Wie beim ersten Spiel ist Path of Exile 2 ein Free-to-Play-Action-RPG, das vor ein paar Jahren zum ersten Mal angekündigt wurde.
