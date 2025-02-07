Gratis-PC-Spiele auf Amazon Prime Gaming: Hier die Liste von Februar 2025

Amazon hat die nächste Welle von kostenlosen Spielen enthüllt, die diesen Monat zu Prime Gaming kommen. Was ist im Februar 2025 enthalten?

Über Amazon Prime Gaming im Feber 2025

Prime Gaming, das in einem Amazon Prime-Abonnement enthalten ist, bietet Mitgliedern jeden Monat PC-Titel zum Aufbewahren und exklusive In-Game-Inhalte. Im Gegensatz zu Diensten wie PlayStation Plus und Xbox Game Pass haben alle nach der Inanspruchnahme eines Spiels über Prime Gaming weiterhin Zugriff auf diese Spiele, auch wenn sie ihr Amazon Prime-Abonnement kündigen. Zu den Spielen dieses Monats gehören BioShock Infinite Complete Edition, Wolfenstein: Youngblood (das auch auf Xbox gespielt werden kann) und Deus Ex: Human Revolution: Director’s Cut. Viele der Spiele vom Januar sind noch zum Anspruch verfügbar, darunter BioShock 2 Remastered, Jurassic World Evolution, The Outer Worlds, Elite Dangerous und Deus Ex: Game of the Year Edition.

Kostenlose Spiele

BioShock Infinite: Complete Edition (GOG)

Surf World Series (Amazon Games App)

AK-xolotl: Together (Epic Games Store)

Sands of Aura (Epic Games Store)

The Talos Principle: Gold Edition (GOG)

ab 13.2.2025

Stunt Kite Party (Amazon Games App)

The Smurfs 2: The Prisoner of the Green Stone (GOG)

Hardspace: Shipbreaker (Epic Games Store)

Lysfanga: The Time Shift Warrior (Epic Games Store)

Dark Sky (GOG)

ab 20.2.2025

Wolfenstein: Youngblood (Microsoft Store)

El Hijo: A Wild West Tale (Epic Games Store)

Colt Canyon (GOG)

Republic of Jungle (Epic Games Store)

Royal Romances: Cursed Hearts (Legacy Games)

ab 27.2.2025