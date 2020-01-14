Final Fantasy 7 Remake Release auf 10.4.2020 verschoben

Square Enix verkündete nun, dass sich das Final Fantasy 7 Remake Release verschoben hat – statt wie ursprünglich geplant am 3.3.2020 zu erscheinen, kommt das lang erwartete Remake erst am 10. April 2020.

Das Team rund um den Producer Yoshinori Kitase argumentiert, dass es gerne noch mehr Zeit ins Polishing stecken möchte, um den Fans wirklich eine tolle Erfahrung zu bescheren. Ich persönlich finde das einen sehr guten Schritt, auch wenn es bedeutet, dass ich nun noch einen Monat länger auf das Game warten muss.

Originalstatement des Producers Yoshinori Kitase:

“We know that so many of you are looking forward to the release of FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE and have been waiting patiently to experience what we have been working on. In order to ensure we deliver a game that is in-line with our vision, and the quality that our fans who have been waiting for deserve, we have decided to move the release date to April 10, 2020.

We are making this tough decision in order to give ourselves a few extra weeks to apply final polish to the game and to deliver you with the best possible experience. I, on behalf of the whole team, want to apologize to everyone, as I know this means waiting for the game just a little bit longer.

Thank you for your patience and continued support”