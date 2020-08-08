Fast & Furious Crossroads ab sofort erhältlich

Bandai Namco verkündete nun, dass das teambasierte Racing-Action-Game Fast & Furious Crossroads ist ab sofort für PlayStation 4, Xbox One und PC erhältlich.

Der Story-Modus erweitert das ”Fast & Furious”-Universum: Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez und Tyrese Gibson sind in ihren Rollen als Dom Toretto, Letty Ortiz, und Roman Pearce am Start. Das action-geladenene Abenteuer wird euch rund um die Welt führen, u.a. nach Athen, Barcelona, Marokko und New Orleans. Neu dabei sind Sonequa Martin-Green (Star Trek: Discovery, The Walking Dead), Asia Kate Dillon (Billions, John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum) und Peter Stormare (Fargo, Prison Break).