CES 2022: Nvidia kündigt 10 neue RTX-Spiele an

von Stefan Hohenwarter 05.01.2022

Im Bereich GeForce präsentierte NVIDIA auf der CES 2022 mehr als 160 GeForce-basierte Gaming- und Studio-Laptops sowie neue GeForce RTX-Grafikprozessoren und für Desktop-PCs und Laptops. Darüber hinaus kündigte das Unternehmen zehn neue RTX-Spiele an.

Das sind die 10 neuen RTX-Spiele

Die neuen RTX-Spiele nutzen das GPU-beschleunigte Raytracing und/oder NVIDIA-DLSS Gaming-Technologien, um ein neues Maß an Realismus zu bieten. Zu den neuen RTX-Titeln gehören:

  • The Anacrusis (DLSS)
  • The Day Before (DLSS, Raytracing-Reflexionen, Umgebungsverdeckung und NVIDIA RTX Global Illumination)
  • Escape from Tarkov (DLSS)
  • HITMAN III (DLSS)
  • Midnight Ghost Hunt beta (DLSS)
  • Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis (DLSS)
  • Rainbow Six Extraction (DLSS)
  • Ratten Reich (NVIDIA DLSS, Raytracing.Reflexionen, Schatten und NVIDIA RTX Global Illumination)
  • SUPER PEOPLE (DLSS, NVIDIA RTX Global Illumination)
  • Voidtrain (VIDIA DLSS, Raytracing.Reflexionen, Global Illumination und Umgebungsverdeckung)

Hier ein Trailer zu den The Day Before-Verbesserungen:

NVIDIA hat außerdem einen brandneuen RTX On-Trailer zu Dying Light 2 Stay Human veröffentlicht. Dying Light 2 Stay Human erscheint am 4. Februar 2022 mit DLSS, ray-traced Global Illumination , Reflexionen und Schatten.

