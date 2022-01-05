CES 2022: Nvidia kündigt 10 neue RTX-Spiele an
Im Bereich GeForce präsentierte NVIDIA auf der CES 2022 mehr als 160 GeForce-basierte Gaming- und Studio-Laptops sowie neue GeForce RTX-Grafikprozessoren und für Desktop-PCs und Laptops. Darüber hinaus kündigte das Unternehmen zehn neue RTX-Spiele an.
Das sind die 10 neuen RTX-Spiele
Die neuen RTX-Spiele nutzen das GPU-beschleunigte Raytracing und/oder NVIDIA-DLSS Gaming-Technologien, um ein neues Maß an Realismus zu bieten. Zu den neuen RTX-Titeln gehören:
- The Anacrusis (DLSS)
- The Day Before (DLSS, Raytracing-Reflexionen, Umgebungsverdeckung und NVIDIA RTX Global Illumination)
- Escape from Tarkov (DLSS)
- HITMAN III (DLSS)
- Midnight Ghost Hunt beta (DLSS)
- Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis (DLSS)
- Rainbow Six Extraction (DLSS)
- Ratten Reich (NVIDIA DLSS, Raytracing.Reflexionen, Schatten und NVIDIA RTX Global Illumination)
- SUPER PEOPLE (DLSS, NVIDIA RTX Global Illumination)
- Voidtrain (VIDIA DLSS, Raytracing.Reflexionen, Global Illumination und Umgebungsverdeckung)
Hier ein Trailer zu den The Day Before-Verbesserungen:
NVIDIA hat außerdem einen brandneuen RTX On-Trailer zu Dying Light 2 Stay Human veröffentlicht. Dying Light 2 Stay Human erscheint am 4. Februar 2022 mit DLSS, ray-traced Global Illumination , Reflexionen und Schatten.
Benachrichtigungen
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments