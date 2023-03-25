Anker PowerHouse-Angebote zum Führlingsstart
Gute Nachrichten für Schnäppchenjäger:innen – der Frühling ist da und damit zahlreiche Angebote von Anker. So könnt ihr euch aktuell bis zu 36% auf ausgewählte Anker PowerHouse-Angebote freuen. Welche das sind, erfahrt ihr hier bei uns.
Die Anker PowerHouse-Angebote im Überblick
- Anker PowerHouse 555 – bei Amazon aktuell um 999,00 statt 1199,00 Euro (entspricht -17%)
- Anker PowerHouse 555 – Solar-Bundle – bei Amazon aktuell um 1499,00 statt 1699,00 Euro (entspricht -12%)
- Anker PowerHouse 521 – bei Amazon aktuell um 279,99 statt 369,99 Euro (entspricht -24%)
- Anker PowerHouse 521 – Solar-Bundle – bei Amazon aktuell um 549,99 statt 679,99 Euro (entspricht -19%)
- Anker PowerHouse 535 – bei Amazon aktuell um 549,00 statt 699,99 Euro (entspricht -22%)
- Anker PowerHouse 535 – Solar-Bundle – bei Amazon aktuell um 799,00 statt 999,00 Euro (entspricht -20%)
- Anker PowerHouse 757 – bei Amazon aktuell um 1199,00 statt 1499,00 Euro (entspricht -20,1%)
- Anker PowerHouse 757 – Solar-Bundle – bei Amazon aktuell um 1999,00 statt 2399,00 Euro (entspricht -17%)
- Anker PowerHouse 767 – bei Amazon aktuell um 2.199,00 statt 2499,00 Euro (entspricht -12%)
- Anker PowerHouse 767 – Solar-Bundle – bei Amazon aktuell um 2.999,00 statt 3499,00 Euro (entspricht -14,29%)
- Anker PowerHouse 767 – plus Erweiterungsakku – bei Amazon aktuell um 3.199,00 statt 3699,00 Euro (entspricht -13,52%)
- Anker 760 PowerStation Erweiterungsakku für PowerHouse 767 – bei Amazon aktuell um 1.399,00 statt 1699,00 Euro (entspricht -18%)
- Anker 625 Solar Panel – bei Amazon aktuell um 299,99 statt 369,99 Euro (entspricht -19%)
- Anker 531 Solarpanel – bei Amazon aktuell um 519,00 statt 599,00 Euro (entspricht -13%)
- Anker PowerSolar 24W 3-Port USB Solarladegerät – bei Amazon aktuell um 69,99 statt 109,99 Euro (entspricht -36%)
- Anker 513 Solar Panel – bei Amazon aktuell um 75,99 statt 94,99 Euro (entspricht -20%)
Benachrichtigungen
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments